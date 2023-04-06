Letter: I don't think hard work is the problem

To the editor: An April 4 op-ed by Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman ("Americans care too much about ‘hard work’") befuddles me.
He first suggests that if you are not a doer and a striver there is something seriously wrong with you. Then he says that many believe that hard work is good for you and that might be a problem because it is a myth, even a lie, that hard work yields success — in his words, money. Then he suggests that “today’s conservatism defines wealth, not work, as the true sign of virtue.” That does not seem conservatism to me. It sounds like money worship.
He further reports that the immense welfare programs of the Democrats, the war on poverty, has enabled success. Does he really think that poverty has been eliminated by all the benefit programs? Apparently not, because he suggests more benefits should be provided or mandated.
He closes saying that people might not find work rewarding. Try not working some time and see how rewarding life is without it. Not only is work rewarding physically and mentally, it enables one to achieve life goals and maintain relationships. Money may not be a measure of success, but it is a necessary part of modern life. The need for it pushes us to work well for our own benefit and that of society at large. We could all give up work, but what would we eat if the tractor makers stop making, the farmers stop farming and the stores stop selling?
I’m simply befuddled by this nonsense. Hard work and ambition are not on our list of problems.
Charles E. Strehl, Sheffield