Letter: I don't think Lenox bylaw protects residents enough

To the editor: The proposed wireless bylaws to be voted on Dec 8 at the Lenox special town meeting don't protect people's health. ("A proposed bylaw regulating wireless facilities in Lenox has prompted vigorous opposition. Will these concessions win enough votes?," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
Cell towers and antennas have been shown to emit pulsed electromagnetic radiation strong enough to cause biological harm. The closer you are to the source (tower or antenna), the stronger the radiation and thus the more harmful. The more time you spend near the source of the radiation also increases the radiation. Pittsfield neighbors have filed lawsuits after claiming harm from a cell tower built too close to their homes.
Our cell bylaws should prohibit cell towers and antennas from being built on residential structures like the Curtis Building. The Curtis houses seniors and disabled citizens who spend 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year there. What has stopped cell antennas from being built on their roof already? The current bylaws prohibit it.
I want bylaws that protect seniors.
I want bylaws that protect children whose brains are still developing. Require that cell towers be set back from schools.
I want bylaws that protect homeowners by setting wireless structures back far enough from their homes.
Lenox citizens want to be protected, but the new wireless bylaw does not do that. There is no recourse after these towers are built.
Susan May, Lenox