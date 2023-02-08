Letter: I don't think youth boxing is the best idea for young brains

To the editor: Knowing what we already know about concussions and sub-concussive blows in the more violent contact sports and their causal relationship to later chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other neuro-degenerative conditions, why would we ever bring back boxing? ("Pittsfield's 'People's Champion' Todd Poulton aims to inspire a new generation of boxers at Southpaw’s Boxing Academy," Eagle, Feb. 4.)
And to youngsters in the 5 to 9 age group?, It will all lead to more cases of dementia pugilistica, not to mention facial damage and much sooner than with the other contact sports, especially football. Surely, there are safer ways of building confidence and reducing anxiety in our young population.
Nicholas H. Wright, Williamstown
The writer is a doctor and holds a master's in public health.