Letter: I don't want this for Pittsfield Road

To the editor: Does Lenox really want to create an “Auto Row” on Route 7 and 20/Pittsfield Road?
To build on Alice and Donald Roth of Lenox’s Feb. 23 letter to the editor on “Why change the ‘look and feel’ of Lenox neighborhood,” an approval of the McGee proposal followed on the back of the approval for the Mazda dealership move to the Knights Inn location could pave the way for more auto dealerships relocating to the Pittsfield Road area creating an Auto Row up to the Pittsfield line.
There are many underutilized areas on the stretch of road from the Arcadian Shop to the Pittsfield city line. With Toyota and Mazda already approved and now BMW/Volkswagen/Audi seeking approval, what is to stop Subaru, Nissan or others from wanting to move, too? Yes, great for the Lenox tax base, but as a frequent cross-country traveler, I find nothing more unappealing than a city where the main travel thoroughfare is a brightly lit automobile row.
Personally, I would hate to see this happen in the Berkshires. The Berkshire auto row is best left on less-traveled areas such as East Street in Pittsfield, where there is plenty of room for expansion. Don’t do this to Route 7/20 (Pittsfield Road); it might be regretted in the future.
Dan Parnell, Becket