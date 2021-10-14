To the editor: As I prepare to leave office at the end of my term, I want to ensure that the ward will be left in very good and capable hands and that there will be a easy and smooth transition both for the new Ward 2 councilor elect and the residents.
I have greatly appreciated the support and trust shown toward me during my five-term tenure as the ward councilor. With the many challenges that the ward and city still face, it is crucial that the next Ward 2 councilor be a strong leader who is up to the task and have the willpower to represent the people by doing what is right not popular.
I feel strongly that person is Charles Ivar Kronick. In my time on the council, I have gotten to know Charles as my constituent and had several conversations with him over the years. I am confident that he will follow in my footsteps standing up for the core values that I stand for by being an independent thinker and a strong voice not afraid to ask the hard questions when needed and provide effective constituent service to the ward.
With the bookkeeping and accounting experience Charles has, I feel he will be a valuable asset both for the ward and city by him having a council seat when dealing with fiscal responsibilities. I know he will be committed to public service as Mr. Kronick has been the only candidate seeking the Ward 2 seat that has reached out to me, back in February when I announced my intentions not to seek reelection for my council seat. Charles has consulted and had many conversations with me throughout this campaign.
In closing, I ask that the voters of Ward 2 consider him on Election Day as I feel he will best serve the ward by being the most knowledgeable, qualified and committed candidate in Ward 2 to fill my position. Charles Ivar Kronick has earned my endorsement and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2. I hope you will join me. Thank You.
Kevin J. Morandi, Pittsfield
The writer currently represents Ward 2 on the Pittsfield City Council.