Letter: I feel welcomed where I worship

To the editor: In regard to the commentary in today’s paper about the church and backlash regarding LGBTQ people and their Pride celebration ("Pride backlash targets Catholics who are trying to be more like Jesus," Eagle, June 17), I would like to make a clarification.
These articles always refer to the “church,” meaning the Catholic Church, as "the" church. All Christians worship the same God, regardless of denomination. However, the Catholic Church is not the only large and established church in our country, and yet when reading a commentary like this one gets the assumption that they are the only church.
The Episcopal Church has a long, clearly evident and heartfelt open policy to all people. Period. Not only are LGBTQ people welcome to worship at all Episcopal churches, but they are embraced. The Episcopal Church has many gay parishioners, gay priests, gay bishops, women priests, women bishops, etc., and clergy of all color and backgrounds etc. Many other denominations also offer this same open, loving experience.
I have been lucky to have been an Episcopalian my whole life, so when I came out, I knew my church would embrace me and my worship life would not have to change. I love the liturgy of our church, the prayers and hymns and focus on Jesus and His life and message. I hope all know that they are all welcome, always.
Jim Alden, Hinsdale