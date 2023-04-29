Letter: I find Lenox wireless bylaw detractors to be dishonest

To the editor: The opponents of the Lenox wireless bylaw have willfully and disingenuously asserted that the Planning Board has refused to seek counsel from outside attorneys.
Yet the attorneys recommended by the bylaw opponents have consistently demonstrated an (at best) superficial understanding of our bylaw.
The opponents have willfully and disingenuously attempted to gaslight voters with "analyses" that purport to show wireless coverage is already adequate in Lenox. Most Lenox residents know from personal experience that this claim is untrue. The much-touted service provided by AT&T in downtown Lenox is the result of an antenna in the steeple of Church On The Hill, which is hundreds of feet closer to residences than opponents would support if the decision was left to them. We suspect that if a similar variance for another antenna were sought today, opponents would resort to dilatory and subversive tactics to stop it.
The opponents have willfully and disingenuously misrepresented the position of our town manager by implying that he supports hiring outside counsel. He does not. On the contrary, the town manager fully supports the Planning Board's process and recommendation.
Furthermore, their supporters have harassed, bullied and attempted to intimidate town officials and staff with erroneous Open Meeting Law complaints and threats of both corporate and personal litigation. Their claims are wrong. But their tactics have often been effective at diverting the public conversation away from the core issue: improving wireless service. For the most part, the general public doesn't see the lived experience of public officials, but they should know that this kind of intimidation is happening every day and these officials need your support.
The opponents have willfully and disingenuously misrepresented the Planning Board's bylaw as allowing an antenna to be placed on top of apartments at the Curtis Building. No, the bylaw specifically excludes these types of installations — and they know it.
The truth of the matter is that the bylaw opponents simply do not want wireless coverage in Lenox. They believe that wireless coverage is inherently bad. Furthermore, they have attempted to malign and abuse any consultant hired by the town who does not toe the line on their worldview. Their speech, focus and tactics are dangerous to our town’s well-being.
It is of utmost importance to attend the May 4 town meeting and vote yes on the proposed bylaw.
Bob Vaughan, Lenox