To the editor: Carole Owens' passionate and insightful Feb. 20 column "Who is shaking America's jar?" resonated deeply for me with the news that Jimmy Carter, a great but underappreciated President, has entered hospice.
The recent shaking was hardly the first we have experienced. The transition from the Carter to Reagan administrations, in too many ways, was such an event.
"Where-ever law ends, tyranny begins, if the law be transgressed to another’s harm." — John Locke
Peter L. Strauss, Stockbridge