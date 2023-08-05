Letter: I found cartoon on migrant treatment offensive to my faith

To the editor: It was quite disturbing seeing the picture on the Opinion page in July 25's Berkshire Eagle.
It depicted Jesus standing at the edge of a shoreline with people struggling in the water, even one child face-down in the water. Along the shoreline is barbed wire with a mother and child caught in it and bleeding. It shows border patrol agents as well, whom Jesus seems to be directing while speaking these words: "Push the children back in the water, let them drown"; "Leave that pregnant woman in the razor wire"; "Don't give them any water"; and "The meek shall inherit my wrath."
This is a shocking portrayal of a man who loved and cared for all people (Luke 12:28-34). If He walked this Earth today, he would never utter the appalling words printed in this newspaper.
As a Christian, I find it offensive and an insult to my faith.
Nancy Donovan, Stockbridge