Letter: I found columnist's criticism of Stockbridge postal workers unfair

To the editor: I write in response to Carole Owens’ unfair maligning of the hardworking and dedicated employees at the Stockbridge Post Office (“Carole Owens: When the mail is more than what meets the envelope,” Eagle, May 26), in which she relies on nothing more than a few anecdotes (involving only unidentified people) to castigate these public servants.
Having benefitted from these postal workers’ unfailingly efficient, helpful and courteous service for almost 30 years, I am thankful for their service, necessarily performed within the constraints of the federal rules governing what they can and cannot do for postal patrons.
As an extra benefit, the Stockbridge Post Office has always been — and continues to be — a place to greet and, time permitting, enjoy the company of other Stockbridge residents.
Instead of denigrating our Stockbridge postal workers, we should applaud them for their hard work and commendable service to our local community.
Stewart Edelstein, Stockbridge