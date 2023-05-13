Letter: I found North Adams public services chief's reaction to sewage spill inappropriate

To the editor: I was shocked to read that North Adams Commissioner of Public Services Tim Lescarbeau thought the 10,000-gallon sewage spill into the Hoosic River was not "a big deal … nothing new to the city or the world.” ("A sewer pipe collapsed in North Adams, sending more than 10,000 gallons of sewage into the Hoosic River," Eagle, May 9.)
If he truly believes this, perhaps it is time for a change in leadership over public services. The Hoosic River is an important regional waterway. Individuals and nonprofits are working hard to conserve and restore habitat of the river and its watershed.
We need leaders who understand that their job is the wellbeing of the community.
Leslie Gura, Williamstown