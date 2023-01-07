Letter: I found reference to LakeHouse Inn's past unnecessary

To the editor: On the front page of the Dec. 29 Berkshires section, Tony Dobrowolski reported on the sale of an inn in Lee to a couple who just last year purchased another Lenox Inn, the Cornell Inn. ("Owner of Cornell Inn purchases the LakeHouse Inn on Laurel Street in Lee," Eagle, Dec. 29.)
The reported sales price for the Lee property, The LakeHouse Inn, was $3.4 million dollars. Dobrowolski further reported that the property had been fully renovated by the previous owners, who purchased it seven years ago from TD Bank for $585,000. He describes the particulars of the property, including the number of rooms and bathrooms and the uniqueness of the location with 500 feet of lakefront. He tells us about the new owners and their plans for the new property. All of this is ordinary real estate reporting. But then inexplicably he goes off in a very disturbing and dangerous direction that has absolutely nothing to do with the sale of the inn or its owners. In fact, the new owner tells him that directly when asked about it.
Mr. Dobrowolski decides to bring up a legal issue that arose 11 years ago at the inn, involving the married couple who owned the property at the time. He further names these people and the salacious charges that were brought against them. He goes on to note later that the charges against them were dropped. They were never convicted of anything. In fact, they were the victims of extortion by the police chief, who was convicted of that crime.
I believe the inclusion of anything about this case in the newspaper is a defamation of their character, which I hope they will defend with proper legal zeal. But more important is the principle. Does The Eagle feel it is responsible to bring up anything from an individual's past simply because they are somehow tangentially connected to a story?
Instead of focusing on a completely unrelated issue, suppose he questioned what it means for the town when a property's price rises nearly 600 percent in 7 years, or what are the results of having owners from outside the area buy up two of Lenox’s bigger inns? The Eagle has near monopoly power in the Berkshires; it must use it wisely, not destructively.
Paul Brazie, Pittsfield