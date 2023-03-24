Letter: I have a bone to pick with recent climate protest article

To the editor: Regarding the article “Climate change activists urge to ditch big banks for locals” (Eagle, March 23), I am very confused by what was presented in the article.
Not that I disagree at all with the sentiment behind what the activists are saying. The biggest thing that caught my eye is “Many attendees, most of them retirees with free time ....” Wow. How did that get past an editor? Does having free time make attendance at a rally worthy of mention in a news article?
What type of investments do these big banks have specifically that the protesters are against? And aren’t these big banks also investing in many types of alternative energy? Yes, I am certain they are.
And what is the portfolio of the so-called local banks that make their investments so much better? For instance, Berkshire Bank would be an obvious one to highlight. That is my bank; I’m curious about what they do that is so different.
I think the article is rather vague about a lot of critical information that the reader should know. How about an interview with one of the activists that has specific facts?
But most of all, the reference to protesters being “retirees with free time” is rather offensive and irrelevant.
Dan Michaels, Stockbridge