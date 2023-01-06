Letter: I heartily agree with columnist Delan — American dream does need a reboot

To the editor: This is a brief thank-you for Dalton Delan’s Dec. 9, 2022, piece. Its title was “The American dream desperately needs a reboot,” and I’ve kept it to read again.
What a benign essay to validate a responsible, old-fashioned ethical approach to small-D democracy. We progressives (note the small "p") like to think we were reared to expect to share the wealth to secure prosperity for us all. Such is how we assure that "we’re all in this together,” whatever the need. Didn’t it start with kindergarten ethics of “two cookies for each”?
Current fashion voiced by too many TV and radio commentators boils down to “I’ve got mine, where’s yours?” This is sung, if you will, by a Reagan-era, “government is the problem” chorus backe -up by the constant refrain that taxes are god-awful.
This utter nonsense is howled by and for the uber-wealthy. Their intention is to persuade the majority of us that we will be taxed mercilessly by the terrible “government.” But we who earn and own far less than big business and corporations should not (and would not) be subject to proposals of such tax raises as proposed by our own Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Thanks for great columns to keep real-life news and opinions available to us rural and small-town readers.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket