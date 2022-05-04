To the editor: We are blessed to live in this nation of ours.
It has prevailed over many challenges during its conception. We are faced now with a serious challenge to our liberties, which many have died to preserve. Our children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives will be affected if our democracy is lost to socialism.
I look forward to voting in the midterm election of 2022 and hope we obtain a bipartisan government again. May my 88 years of freedom of religion and speech be honored. May our true patriotism be shown in the coming election.
God bless America.
Matthew Tomich, New Marlborough