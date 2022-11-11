To the editor: Ryan Salame donated more than $21 million to organizations and politicians that actively and aggressively seek to disenfranchise the LGBTQ community. ("Cryptocurrency exec Ryan Salame invests heavily in Republican candidates across the U.S.," Eagle, Nov 8.)
Not to mention the damage mining for cryptocurrency does to our precarious environment. While he may make these donations strictly due to cryptocurrency support, he is harming his employees, neighbors and fellow Americans. When any group is marginalized or disenfranchised, we all suffer.
I hope Mr. Salame will examine this issue closely and rethink his support for these groups and politicians. Civil rights and environmental protection are far more important than increasing his fortune.
Nancy Stuart, Lee