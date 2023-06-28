Letter: I hope the Supreme Court doesn't do away with affirmative action

To the editor: The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to announce its decision on affirmative action.
It's a shame that this is even a question as learning about those in different racial groups is as much about education as is the traditional subjects of math and science.
But what about its two recent decisions supporting voting rights in Louisiana and Alabama? Isn't making sure that the electorate reflects racial diversity another form of affirmative action? I hope the court sees it that way and, if it does, will resist overturning established law on affirmative action in college admissions.
Edward Lane, Stockbridge