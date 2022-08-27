To the editor: Sheriff Tom Bowler worked for the Pittsfield Police Department as a detective during my 11-year tenure as Pittsfield chief of police.
During this time, I experienced first-hand his work ethic, determination for justice and, most importantly, his integrity.
It is no surprise to me that, during his time in office, Sheriff Bowler has transformed the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction into a state-of-the-art correctional facility focused on rehabilitation. This has been possible through his leadership, vision and integrity.
Sheriff Tom Bowler has my confidence, my support and my vote.
Anthony J. Riello, Pittsfield
The writer is a retired former chief of the Pittsfield Police Department.