To the editor: I am a new resident of the Northern Berkshires, having moved here a year and a half ago.
As COVID subsided, I found the Berkshire Family YMCA Northern Berkshire Branch has a pool and daily water aerobics classes. I need these to retain mobility, as I am 75 next birthday. The pool is a delight. The classes are stellar. The people who run the Northern Berkshire YMCA are dedicated professionals always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty.
But there is a problem. The facilities are old and deteriorating. There is some controversy over building responsibility as the school adjoining uses facilities. The city apparently owns the land. The Y is responsible for programming and cleaning. Repairs are no one’s complete duty.
Here are the needs: showers, lockers, pool equipment, building equipment, deep cleaning, and painting and repairs of grates, pipes and vents. The heat is faulty. Everything is rusty. It is a rural area with a small membership base. It needs completely new architectural renderings and renovations to upgrade. The girls locker room has been closed the six months of my membership.
I understand both Bennington Y and Pittsfield Y are recently upgraded. We are in need. With new funds finally flowing for infrastructure and community development, it seems only obvious that this facility deserves a big set of improvements. Please allocate funds and a steering committee of all relevant parties to move forward on this. Let me know what you think you can do to help.
Nancy Fiorentino, North Adams
This letter was also signed by more than a dozen other members of the Berkshire Family YMCA Northern Berkshire Branch.