Letter: 'I love you' shouldn’t be code for 'you might die'

To the editor: Another day, another text from a 16 year-old to her mother about a shooter/bomb lockdown.
"Just letting you know we’re in a lock down and the state police are here and the middle and elementary school is in a lockdown too, but I’m okay I think
"And there’s a helicopter too
"And I love you so much
"But I’m OK."
It is not OK.
Monument Mountain Regional High School, where my daughters go to school, was one of eight Massachusetts schools to receive shooting and bomb threats yesterday, on the anniversary of Parkland. ("Local and state police confirm shooting threat to Monument Mountain High School is unsubstantiated," Eagle, Feb. 14.)
I’m incredibly thankful to our local police, state troopers, the Monument Mountain Regional High School administration and our superintendent for all that they did yesterday to make sure our kids were safe. So thankful. There was immediate action, communication, opportunities for support — all of it. There was also a request for feedback, and I was about to email the superintendent a few things I thought might help the next time they have to go through this.
Do you see how insane that sentence is? I’m going to give feedback to educators about what they could be doing better the next time they are faced with a shooting or bomb crisis at school.
How about we all give feedback to our elected officials demanding that they do something to stop these crises from happening? Things like: ban assault weapons; enact and enforce secure firearm storage laws; pass extreme risk laws; raise the age to purchase semi-automatic firearms; require background checks on all gun sales.
And then, how about they step up and actually do it? And if they don’t, vote them out.
Luckily, the texts from my daughters yesterday ended with thumbs-up emojis and “I’m all good.” But later in the day they both told me that when I texted “I love you” they were worried that was code for I thought they might die. Because for other kids that’s exactly what the “I love you” has meant. And there’s a chance it could mean that again tomorrow.
And emailing our schools about better ways to close the doors or silent games the kids can play to take their minds off the fact that they might get shot during their current lockdown at school is not likely to change it.
Heather Campbell, Stockbridge