Letter: I’m supporting Patrick White for Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I’ve known Patrick White for more than five years — as a fellow Laurel Hill board trustee, treasurer of the Waldorf School where Patrick works part-time, and a fellow volunteer to manage the town’s municipal vulnerability program (climate change impacts in Stockbridge).
Patrick is caring, competent and hard-working. He values and cherishes the Stockbridge community — people, businesses, special cultural institutions, history and environment.
Patrick attends numerous neighborhood meetings to listen and discuss residents’ (mostly part-time) concerns. He is a strong proponent for ways to ensure that seniors can remain in their homes. He initiated the effort to save the old growth hemlocks in Ice Glen. He volunteered to operate the weed harvester on Stockbridge Bowl.
Patrick works conscientiously to bring people together to face problems and work on important issues. During his tenure as selectman, he successfully proposed an increase in the occupancy tax to decrease property taxes. This year, his budget review and recommendations to the Finance Committee will result in lower tax assessments. Even when things don’t go his way, Patrick is a gentleman.
I appreciate that Patrick values and practices transparency in government. He attends so many board and committee meetings to ensure he is aware of the issues and accomplishments of dedicated community volunteers. He acts ethically and respects the Open Meeting Law. He championed efforts to ensure that public meetings are available both in person and on Zoom so that all full- and part-time residents can participate. He is available every day, all day to respond to issues large and small. I have never seen Patrick more happy than when he has helped someone with a problem.
Be it a "Woof-a-thon" on Stockbridge Bowl, a picnic for the town sponsored by Laurel Hill Association and Stockbridge Bowl Association, or a Stockbridge tradition like the Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades, Patrick loves bringing people together.
May 16 is Election Day in Stockbridge. Please vote.
Laura Dubester, Stockbridge