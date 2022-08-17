To the editor: I miss the town where I grew up, where we had neighborhoods with children playing and you knew your neighbors.
My hometown was Stockbridge, where you knew most everyone walking on the street. We didn’t need house numbers because we all had names that we all knew. The few employees that the town had were town residents.
We didn’t have to leave town for the necessities of life. We had two grocery stores: Main Street Market and Elm Street Market. We had Brahmans' where we could buy clothes and toys at Christmas time; we had Nobles’ hardware store. We had two businesses with lunch counters: Benjamin’s Pharmacy and Derricks Variety. At Benjamin’s Pharmacy, you could pick up your prescriptions and have a treat while you were waiting in a booth or at the counter. We had one gift shop, Sullivan’s Meat Market and Housatonic National Bank. There was even Tony’s barbershop and Mr. Cohen’s tailor shop.
We even had a real newspaper, The Berkshire Evening Eagle, that had pages of local news and cost 3 cents. We had a volunteer police department and a volunteer fire department and a police officer on the street. There were two auto dealerships — Stockbridge Motors selling Oldsmobile and McClintic’s selling Kaisers — and there was Rouch’s garage, Hall’s auto service, Thorsil’s garage all on Main Street and Dooley’s garage in Glendale all for gas and service.
We didn’t have much in the line of tourists, just people who came around for a concert at Tanglewood. Tanglewood was a formal place where the women wore gowns, and the men wore suits and sometimes tuxes. We had no museums except for the Mission House. There were many dairy farms and hundreds of pleasure horses. You could hear cows and chickens in every neighborhood. No need for 911, you just picked up your telephone and the local operator knew you and your family. We had real health care, and doctors made routine home visits. If you had an emergency, you could go to Riggs, where the doctors were primarily MDs.
My hometown has become just a place of overdevelopment to suit the needs of wealthy New Yorkers with their second homes and souvenir mansions. They overdevelop then complain about the wildlife whose homes they took. I sure do miss my hometown of Stockbridge.
Harold P. French, Stockbridge