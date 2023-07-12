Letter: I moved to Massachusetts for more sensible gun safety laws

To the editor: Two years ago, my small family moved here from Alabama, which is where I grew up, lived most of my life and have deep family roots.
It’s frankly a relief to live here in this beautiful place that is more in line with our values. Alabama is among the states with the highest rates of gun deaths. My family and I were always aware of the prevalence of guns, including needless assault weapons. We saw men in public sitting in restaurants, in line at convenience stores and elsewhere (often with their families which included small children), their guns proudly displayed.
We lived in a rural area just outside Huntsville, and especially on some weekends our neighborhood sounded like a war zone. Most of our neighbors had target ranges where they fired various firearms, including assault-style automatic weapons and something which sounded like a cannon. We told them we had a special needs child, and one was good about letting us know when he was going to be shooting, but we got into the habit of not being outdoors too much at those times and wearing orange when we were.
Despite the higher education levels here, signs of a similar (but much smaller) pro-gun culture, libertarian, Trumpist movement seem to be becoming a bit more apparent. This concerns me and my family greatly.
HD.4420 would take the actions needed to assure that Massachusetts remains a leader in the prevention of gun violence and gun violence deaths. You can read about the legislation here: wwlp.com/news/state-politics/day-offers-template-for-next-house-gun-safety-bill/amp.
I urge all concerned voters to contact their state representatives and senators and ask them to make gun violence prevention a top priority by supporting this important bill.
Amanda Schenker, Lenox