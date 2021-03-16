To the editor: I agree with letter-writer Michel Richard's criticism of Carole Owen's March 10 column in which, Ms. Owens said that the first thing taught in military training is to hate the enemy.
This leads me to believe that Ms. Owens' knowledge of the military is full of preconceptions of what actually happens in military service.
I was conscripted into the U.S. Army in late 1970 and served two years. I was trained in an obsolete job in a now-disbanded unit. My service was of zero consequence to the national defense. Never in that two years was I trained to hate any enemy or indoctrinated in any way. I do remember, however, a seldom-used marching song from basic training that contained a line about North Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh being a S.O.B. That marching song's purpose was to cause everyone in the column's left foot to hit the pavement at the same time, not to foment a blood lust.
I've always enjoyed Carole Owen's op-ed writings and look forward to more, but her March 10 column displayed a liberal's bigoted knowledge of what the military actually does. Worse, it leaves an impression that veterans leave the service with installed hatreds. That is not so.
Tony Smith, Lenox