To the editor: A recent Gallup poll states that 81 percent of Americans believe in God.
Many of those putting their faith in God see history as God's revelation of himself to humankind and our accepting or rejecting him: His story. Consequently, most people of faith see the the phrase "the wrong side of history" having deeper meaning than "winners or losers." Ultimately, it's the spiritual battle of good vs evil.
Today's Democrats arrogantly and hypocritically use this phrase to put down opposing views. But living on the "wrong side" is historically in their DNA. They were the party of slavery, secession, Jim Crow, KKK, segregation and confining Japanese Americans in World War II. In 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden and his running mate wouldn't condemn BLM riots and inner-city destruction. Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund putting rioters back in the fray. In the protests surrounding the White House gates, 60 Secret Service agents were injured. Monuments were torn down, churches desecrated and Portland's federal building was under siege for months by leftists. Deafening silence from Democrats and their media.
On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, alleging election irregularities without evidence, breach Capitol security. A female protester was shot dead by a Capitol policeman. The same day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats and media declared it an "insurrection." The FBI arrested nearly 300 people, many still in jail. No one has yet been charged or convicted of "insurrection," though the political narrative continues.
Biden's Democrat administration is like a plague of rats unleashed on our country. They infest the government and intentionally gnaw away at our laws and institutions. They spread diseases of fear, division, hatred, racism and bigotry. They avoid daylight and excel in darkness, killing democracy.
Biden's party abandoned working folks, pivoted hard left and stands with the elites' ideologies. They punch down on the middle class and working poor, speaking power to truth and ignoring the common good. They weaponize bigotry toward Catholic justices and Christians in general. The party and media are egging them on.
Good vs. evil? Toxic complicity.
Leo Delaney, Dalton