To the editor: On Sept. 17, I was taken to Berkshire Medical Center because of breathing problems.
I had passed out in the bathroom. I was not injured in the fall, but my husband noted that my breathing was fast, and that I was confused.
After fire and rescue arrived, followed by the EMTs, I was started on oxygen.
I do not remember the emergency room or the first four days in the hospital ICU, but I am told I had acute respiratory failure with septic shock due to pneumonia of a non-COVID etiology. My blood pressure was 70/42. I had survived two bouts with COVID in April 2020 and again in January of this year. I had the subsequent vaccinations. I had also had my pneumonia vaccinations. I had no idea how sick I was, because I felt safe in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff.
The dedication and professionalism of the entire staff of BMC not only made it possible for me to survive, but also to get back to normal. I was on a medical unit for a short time, then transferred to the medical rehabilitation unit. I did well, and was able to be discharged to the care of my husband and the home care service of the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association on my 91st birthday.
I owe my life to these people. Thank you is not adequate, but the most I can do.
Milton Lestz, Pittsfield