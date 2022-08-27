To the editor: Andrea Harrington is a good speaker.
As part of Harrington’s core campaign team in 2018, I fought to get her elected. She spoke about her plan to create a progressive team, support women, fight domestic violence and commit to office transparency. Most of the District Attorney's Office staff would not lose their jobs. It all sounded good, but this is what I saw after she took office.
Many staff members resigned or were terminated, and the job losses did not stop. At one staff meeting, Harrington smiled and said, “Don’t worry, no one is getting fired today,” because that was the climate. If this environment continues, her “team” will consist of special prosecutors from outside Berkshire County and lack any cohesiveness.
Harrington’s treatment of older women was deplorable. Several were pushed into early retirement, demoted or fired. These women were successful through several leadership changes and had decades of knowledge. Seasoned employees were told they had performance problems by Harrington’s inexperienced new hires.
I am an older woman with a victim advocate and diversion program background. I worked several years for DAs in Essex and Berkshire counties. I was happy to get an entry-level victim-advocate position in Harrington’s office. However, during the pandemic, I lost my job after being pressured to disclose a chronic health condition. I was sent home and then denied a leave of absence that she gave freely to some.
As an advocate, I witnessed a prosecutor’s decision on a high-risk domestic violence case that put the victim and her children in possible danger. The facts were significant enough for a dangerousness hearing resulting in an ankle monitor. Rather than immediately moving to correct the problem for the victim’s safety, the priority was to cover up what happened. When I pushed to get the matter back before the judge, my supervisor responded, “We cannot admit a mistake.” As a former domestic violence victim and victim advocate from other offices, I was shocked. This is the same Harrington who took advantage of press to promote her initiative to combat domestic violence after the tragic Sheffield murder/suicide.
Harrington touts her support for victims, women and transparency. She does a good job saying it but not doing it.
We cannot gamble with our safety any longer. Vote for attorney Tim Shugrue on Sept. 6.
Pat Haraden, Pittsfield
The writer was a victim-witness advocate in the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.