Letter: I see bias in coverage of some politicians' families

To the editor: I was just wondering of a scenario.
Let’s say during the presidency of Donald Trump, two IRS whistleblowers — experienced and highly regarded within the service — presented credible testimony under oath to the House Oversight Committee that Donald Trump Jr. received tens of millions of dollars from foreign entities and did not report any of it on his tax returns.
In addition, Trump family members also received money from these foreign entities with no valid reason for earning this money. In addition, the whistleblowers indicated there was obstruction from the Department of Justice and other government officials until the statute of limitations ran out. It was also during an election year. Would The Eagle's wire coverage include this? Of course, it would. It would be front-page news in bold, large font. Bias by omission is a real thing in today's media. And The Eagle is a prime example of it.
Brian Tomkowicz, Adams