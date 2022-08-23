To the editor: Seven years ago, Pittsfield was suffering through a particularly violent summer: a mass shooting off Linden Street, a young man murdered in broad daylight on Tyler Street and various other shootings in the city.
The city was in a mayoral election year, and the then-candidate Linda Tyer blamed much of the violence on then-incumbent Mayor Dan Bianchi. In an Eagle op-ed, Tyer said she had a plan, and that was why we should elect her as mayor.
Fast-forward to 2022. The shootings have pretty much continued nonstop. In fact, they are more frequent. They are now so common that they no longer make the front page of this newspaper unless they result in death. It seems like both the shooters and the victims are getting more reckless and younger. Oh, and we also have a district attorney now that doesn’t seem to prosecute very vigorously. In fact, she doesn’t seem to believe in police, otherwise she’d call them as witnesses in major crimes (like murder) in order to try and secure convictions in those few cases she does prosecute.
After eight years, I haven’t seen any decrease in violence. I haven’t seen the police given the manpower we need in order to make any inroads. But I also do not hear Mayor Tyer speaking out. It’s crickets from the corner office. Seven years ago, there was a plan and answers; today, we talk about everything but the violence and how we will control it. Blight — same thing. A house down here and a house down there, and 10 more blighted properties to replace them.
Aggressive panhandling, a million quality-of-life issues and none gets dealt with. It seems like every department gets put into stand-down mode to let whatever bad things happen so we don’t offend anyone. Draw people into the parks for Shakespeare, and the hoodlums from the neighborhood harass and threaten the performers during practice, and nothing gets done. Another neighborhood sinking into the list of places you cannot walk through.
I believe if you have a goal, you make a plan and work the plan. The goal will be reached. If the plan was to just drive out the good folks so that we know where all the bad folks are, it seems like the past six-plus years have been a resounding success.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield