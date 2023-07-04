Letter: I still have a bone to pick with Springside mountain bike course plan

To the editor: Despite the fact-based presentations of three experts on wetlands, hydrology and other environmental damage that could result from a mountain bike complex at Springside Park, the Pittsfield Parks Commission at its June 20 meeting ignored these facts in voting to accept the latest version of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the New England Mountain Bike Association. ("Mountain bike group and the city of Pittsfield reach a compromise on proposed Springside Park pump track," Eagle, June 21.)
In addition to environmental concerns, including secrecy for over a year on a final Massachusetts Article 97 decision for change of use and the denial of public input at commission meetings, there are financial issues outstanding.
Over the course of the nearly three-year negotiations, records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act show that NEMBA is eager to control construction and bidding but reluctant to assume responsibilities typical for bike complexes across the country.
Two among many concerns arise from the latest agreement. NEMBA is not obligated to deposit a maintenance fund as in earlier MOUs, yet maintenance would be required on opening. And NEMBA refuses to allow a perpetual removal fund as in earlier MOUs.
This puts the city at serious financial and legal risk. With a budget of at least $400,000 for construction, tens of thousands for maintenance over the years and $200,000 or more for removal, giving NEMBA an off-ramp for responsibility means that the city will be financially and legally liable for removal. Without a maintenance fund prior to construction, there is no guarantee that NEMBA will live up to its obligations, as evidenced by its negotiations in the FOIA records. If a removal fund is necessary, then why not a maintenance fund for care that begins on day one? Both a maintenance fund and removal fund need to be held by the city in perpetuity to safeguard its interests.
The reality is that if the city and NEMBA are truly dedicated to "building a future for Pittsfield recreation" — NEMBA’s final design title — there will be no time limit to responsibility and the earlier agreements would remain. Given the city’s budget issues for property taxes, rising water fees and the homeless situation, the city cannot assume this unnecessary burden.
It is a disservice to our citizens to allow an enterprise — technically nonprofit, yet serving as a conduit for the mountain bike industry and profits for bikes, gear and park construction — to avoid its responsibility.
Royal Hartigan, Pittsfield