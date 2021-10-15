To the editors: Lynette Bond’s plans for North Adams are solid and focused on some of the most important issues we face in this wonderful city.
She will continue her already notable work in getting badly needed improvements made to Colegrove School and getting an 80 percent reimbursement rate for those improvements from MA School Building Authority.
She’ll work on to the critical need for a Public Safety Building that is safe to work in and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This building is an embarrassment to everyone, and remains noncompliant with ADA regulations. The 20 people who work in it are under continual exposure to leaks, broken floor tiles, broken windows and an unsafe bathroom (there is only one to serve all 20 people). Lynette Bond’s experience and success in finding grant money could mean this important issue would be solved.
Ms. Bond has shown that she understands the many needs of working people, like well-paying jobs, affordable child care, affordable housing and encouraging new businesses to locate in North Adams.
I’m voting for Lynette Bond for Mayor of North Adams.
Dianne Olsen, North Adams