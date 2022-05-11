To the editor: I am a retired teacher and school counselor in the Pittsfield Public Schools, and I support Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier for reelection as Pittsfield’s state representative.
Tricia is our education champion. She played a key role in passing the 2019 Student Opportunity Act, which has resulted in an extraordinary annual increase for the Pittsfield Public Schools over its implementation. The SOA aims for every student in the state to experience high-quality learning opportunities that lead to success in school and postsecondary success. It strives to close the gaps in outcomes across racial and ethnic groups, economically disadvantaged communities, students with disabilities, and English learners compared to students whose first language is English. With such a substantial increase in funding, we have the opportunity to transform our schools.
It has already begun, with early education classes and family engagement coordinators in every elementary school. Our teachers are also seeing substantial and well-deserved 15 percent raises in this next three-year contract. Let’s encourage teachers to remain in the system in order to continue applying and improving their educational skills for our youth. This greatly helps the superintendent of Pittsfield schools, Mr. Joseph Curtis.
A longtime advocate for high quality education, Rep. Farley-Bouvier has helped to secure a $110 million increased investment in early education in the fiscal 2023 House budget, with $70 million reserved for increases in early education salaries. She believes that high-quality, accessible early education is the secret sauce to overcome poverty.
Rep. Farley-Bouvier is a team worker. She collaborates with parents, guardians and Berkshire County officials to advance the Student Opportunity Act. These include the state Legislature, Reps. John Barrett, "Smitty" Pignatelli and Paul Mark and state Sen. Adam Hinds. Farley-Bouvier is a beacon of light who listens carefully and patiently to all. She understands that government is the eyes, ears and voice of the people. I am grateful for her energy, engagement and eye toward education for our youth. Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier acts to make legislation work for our community.
Let’s continue to support Tricia Farley-Bouvier for state representative.
Marietta Rapetti Cawse, Pittsfield