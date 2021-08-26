To the editor: All of the businesses in West Stockbridge benefit from each other.
They have all been struggling during the pandemic and are trying their best to survive. The Foundry has been important to the town, to the Berkshires and to the performers. New musicians, actors and artists are given the opportunity to showcase their talents at a reasonable price. They bring new people to town who otherwise might not have been here. Amy Brentano is a collaborator. She cooperates with other groups, like the local music programs and school and the Historical Society.
Truc Orient Express is important as well and they have been offered reasonable accommodations by the Town and The Foundry.
I fully support The Foundry in everything they have been doing and hope they will be allowed to continue their efforts.
Carol Kuller, West Stockbridge