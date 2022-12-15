Letter: I think granting The Foundry special permit was the wrong move

To the editor: After 10-plus hours at a public hearing continued five times, the West Stockbridge Planning Board concluded that The Foundry was worthy of the permit despite its history of an outrageous noise level, customer trespassing and parking. ("West Stockbridge board issues entertainment permit to The Foundry, but with conditions," Eagle, Dec. 5.)
The fact that neighbors went on record to state that their business and/or residence have been inundated so much by noise that they cannot enjoy their space did not matter. Truc Orient Express in particular has been affected and its owner made to be the villain in complaining that her customers cannot enjoy a meal because of the amplified sound.
Like the Select Board before it, the planners think that attaching conditions to the permit (limit of four outdoor concerts plus decibel limit) provides a compromise. It will not, because the conditions will not be enforced unless Truc Nguyen hires an attorney and complains. Essentially, what the Planning Board did was to ruin a business that has been in existence for almost 50 years.
Congratulations, Planning Board. You granted a special permit to a new business that should not be allowed next to a longtime restaurant.
John Beacco Jr., Lee