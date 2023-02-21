Letter: I think Rep. Farley-Bouvier is doing just fine

To the editor: Access to health care in the Berkshires and across the commonwealth is a challenge.
Rightfully, local activists are advocating for a Medicare for All model, starting with our Berkshire delegation. The article by Sten Spinella ("Berkshire doctors, activists, confront lawmakers about prioritizing single-payer health care legislation," Eagle, Feb 11) and the Feb. 10 letter to the editor from Henry Rose mischaracterize Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier in her efforts to move progressive legislation.
I applaud Rep. Farley-Bouvier for focusing on a very important human trafficking legislation that will protect some of our most vulnerable and disenfranchised neighbors. The legislation calls for the decriminalizing of prostituted people and instead rightly treats them as survivors with services to help them exit the life. This is a tough issue but one that will bring real structural change in an industry that victimizes predominantly women and girls of color. I've never known Tricia to shy away from tough issues and I know her energy is in a great place. Additionally, I applaud her continued and ongoing support for and efforts to pass Medicare for All. I have decades of experience in public policy and advocacy on the local, state and federal levels, and to suggest she isn’t fighting for her constituents or not fighting hard enough lacks an understanding of the dance that is policy, politics and advocacy. We can do more than one thing at a time without having to go all in for one thing.
It is always appropriate to hold our elected officials accountable and advocate to them. It is rarely appropriate to try and shame someone who is already working hard for you into doing something more. It is clear from Mr. Spinella’s article that Rep. Farley-Bouvier is astute at understanding where her efforts are most effective and valuable to her constituents, and I am grateful for it.
Alisa Costa, Pittsfield