To the editor: I cant believe there are residents complaining about this odor that is almost nonexistent most of the time, when we have bigger issues to think about. ("Green Theory in Lee produces about 4,500 pounds of marijuana each year, and neighbors say they can smell it. Here's how the owner hopes to stop that," Eagle, Feb. 17.)
Maybe the PCB dump that will be carrying toxins up and down your streets soon. Or how about the odor of trucks that travel Pleasant Street omitting unbreathable fumes into the air along your lovely neighborhood. Let’s concentrate on the important things before we complain about the odor of a natural plant and its flower.
Sharon Wallerius, Lee