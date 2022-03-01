To the editor: Hear, hear, Guy Pannesco. I’m with you. ("Letter: Whatever name change at Taconic, I will always be a Brave," Eagle, Feb. 25.)
Every time I sing the national anthem, it ends with (for me): "O'er the land of the free, and the home of the … Braves." When I used to sing the national anthem at Taconic High School games only a few years ago, the shout of "Braves" was exhilarating and fun. How can using this name be offensive? I just don’t get it. I know, I know — I’m about to be enlightened again.
Amy Renak, Pittsfield