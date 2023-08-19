Letter: I took issue with column about Hunter Biden

To the editor: As a lifelong subscriber to The Eagle, I cannot recall ever reading a column as unfit for our fine paper as “Problem Child: The liability that is Hunter Biden” in Thursday’s edition.
The author, Vickie Shufton, retired school psychologist, excoriates Joe Biden's son Hunter for trading on his father’s position to enrich himself. If that’s a crime, we should arrest most of the legacy alumni of Harvard and Yale. It has yet to be proved that Hunter Biden did anything criminal in his get rich efforts, despite the Republican attempts link him and Joe Biden to some dark scheme.
Hunter Biden is not an admirable man. I am sure that he has caused his family grief and agony. All of his transgressions have been fully exposed in lesser newspapers than The Eagle.
However, I have never seen any human being described thus: “Hunter Biden functions as a stubborn piece of toilet paper that Joe Biden appears unable to scrape off his shoe. We can see it, we can smell it and it functions as an ongoing embarrassment to the president.”
Mary K. O’Brien, Lenox