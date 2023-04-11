Letter: I used to manage the Triplex. Here's what I think could save it

To the editor: I am the former general manager of the Triplex and Beacon Cinemas and have witnessed many changes during my tenure at those two movie theaters.
One thing I know for certain: The movie business has radically changed over the last few years. Between streaming and COVID, attendance is about a quarter of what it was pre-pandemic. Gone are the days when the Triplex might see a thousand people come through the doors on a busy Saturday. The Triplex is not dead, but it does need to be renovated and reinvigorated but not rebranded. In a small market like Great Barrington and the Southern Berkshires, the only way to save the Triplex is to run it as a community-owned member-driven nonprofit, like many other theaters in our area.
Nicki Wilson's grassroots effort to save the Triplex is the most likely model to succeed ("A second buyer is coming in hot for The Triplex movie theater in Great Barrington," Eagle, April 6). I have listened to her and her board's ideas, and they are innovative, creative, solid and exciting. The advantage of the theater being owned by people who actually live in the community is of tremendous benefit. We know what kind of programming and events we want because we live here and we are willing to do what it will take to sustain it.
The Berkshires has many talented people stepping up to help this community effort. If you have one dollar or one thousand times that, I encourage you to contribute to Save The Triplex. Personally, I will give every ounce of guidance I have to ensure its success. I'm not alone. There's a whole town out there that seems willing to help, too.
John Valente, New Marlborough
The writer is former general manager of the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington and a member of the advisory board of the group Save the Triplex.