Letter: I want the Berkshire Mall to be a mall again, not a marijuana business

To the editor: It has come to my attention that the former Berkshire Mall is perhaps being turned in to a marijuana cultivation facility. ("JMJ Holdings reaches deal with Lanesborough to cultivate cannabis at Berkshire Mall," Eagle, April 5.)
I am upset. As a longtime resident of Berkshire County, I used to enjoy going to the local mall very much. I thought it was a tragedy when it was closed and shut down, and I miss having a nearby shopping center where one can do everything from get a massage to get a haircut and buy new clothing. I urge concerned residents of Berkshire County to perhaps consider reopening up the Berkshire Mall and urge them to reinvigorate this shopping center instead of turn it into another marijuana business, of which there are plenty available locally already.
I strongly feel that every community should have a nearby mall at which residents can shop and enjoy a typical mall experience, and as much as Berkshire County and Western Massachusetts often struggle to be heard, an opportunity for the local and typical yet diverse offerings in a mall is one community asset that I feel that this area should not turn their eyes against and opt out of.
I urge residents: Reopen the Berkshire Mall and do not turn this structure in to just another perhaps boring and perhaps large marijuana business.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield