Letter: I want the Great Barrington airport to have a future

To the editor: Walter J. Koladza Airport has been continuously operating for 90 years, serving the community for medical transport, pilot training, federal military readiness and aircraft maintenance.
It has provided countless hours of families gathering on the lawn for the wonderment of flight.
I am responding to concerns raised by a few of the airport’s neighbors. When the Great Barrington airport, or GBR as I know it, attempted to build new hangars and replace an aging fuel tank, some neighbors raised concerns about noise and environmental matters. The airport’s opponents, who purchased their homes knowing there was an airport nearby, have since taken the debate too far.
In an attempt to disrupt airport operations, these neighbors have harassed the town and the state to prevent airport expansion. They have spewed misleading claims about jet usage and proposed expansions. In reality, the runway at GBR is too short to accommodate jets. The properties on either side of the single runway are privately owned and therefore do not allow for expansions.
GBR management has taken steps to understand and respond to these concerns. To help neighbors living immediately below the departing runway, Berkshire Aviation developed a noise-mitigating procedure whereby after departure, when its safe, pilots promptly turn away from these homes.
The U.S. military found GBR to be a valuable training asset. Trainees learned to fly Black Hawk helicopters using night vision goggles. Surrounding airports are too brightly lit, making the goggles blinding, but GBR’s terrain makes it a perfect training environment. After listening to our neighbors' complaints, Berkshire Aviation reached out to the military concerning these operations.
The airport contributes almost no contaminants to the surrounding environment. What lubricants and cleaning materials the maintenance shop uses are kept in a concrete sealed room. If the airport is charged with testing the soils, I suggest that all adjoining properties do the same to identify potential threats and protect the neighbors.
The conversation of the future of GBR should not be about loud jets but about the future of electric airplanes. Recent advancements in environmentally friendly, quiet and safe electric airplanes will certainly answer the biggest concerns of our neighbors. Great Barrington Airport is more likely to be served long-term with electric airplanes than jets. Let's allow the airport to thrive and embrace this future.
Kenneth Krentsa, Stockbridge
The writer is a retired airline captain, an evaluator of pilots and instructors, and a former manager of Walter J. Koladza Airport.