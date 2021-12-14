To the editor: I was adopted in infancy by a wonderful couple in their 30s who had lost a baby and very much wanted one.
They were great parents. I was always supported, encouraged and respected. I never had an original birth certificate and found no necessity for it. However, it recently became known to me that it was still possible to get a copy if I inquired at the right place. I thus obtained one, and I discovered that my genetic mother was 18 years old and my genetic father, who deserted her, was 25. As this was 1934 and the country was in a serious depression, it was no doubt a reasonable choice that I was put up for adoption by a single mom. Further, as I had great parents, it was wonderful for me as well. As my genetic mother would now be about 103, it does not seem likely I could find her alive today.
Now for another issue. My American Heritage Dictionary defines "bastard" as an illegitimate child, someone born of unwed parents; something of irregular, inferior or dubious origin; or in slang, a mean or disagreeable person, one of inferior breed or kind, etc. Now this strikes me as a rather unflattering description of myself and others I know whose parents were not legally married. Because the term is so demonstrably negative, it seems inappropriate to apply this negativity to a child who had nothing whatsoever to say about what led to her or his birth. It would be nice if this changed.
I feel I'm lucky to be alive and a term to express that would seem much better than "bastard." What's a term for "lucky one"? While I'm fully aware that I would never have missed me if I hadn't been born, I'm pleased I was, and life has given me lots to be thankful for.
I realize now that should someone choose to call me a bastard, rather than reply in an angry way, I can simply smile and say, "How did you know?" That seems likely to be an energy saver.
Besides that, all the people I know with a similar birthing record to mine are, in fact, legitimate human beings. It's hardly appropriate to designate us as illegitimate. That makes no sense. I hope one day we can come to be seen as legitimate. That would be a refreshing alteration.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.