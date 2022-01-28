To the editor: I am amazed that your editorial ("Our Opinion: Tri-Town Health's vaccine pass proposal for restaurants risks being ineffective, impractical and divisive," Eagle, Jan. 26) fails to consider that many people like me would be much more likely to eat in a restaurant knowing that everyone there has shown proof of vaccination.
I also wonder if anyone on your editorial board has experienced the "vax pass" system in New York City. I have, and it is very fast and easy. In short, I will only eat indoors in the Berkshires at restaurants that require proof of vaccination.
Susan Fisher, West Stockbridge