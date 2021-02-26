I would vote for Trump again
To the editor: I am a registered Republican, but that is not who I am.
I am a tea party conservative, with a touch of libertarian, and a solid, true-blue Trump supporter.
I am not going to rehash the past, as it is what it is, but rather look to the future and hope for the best.
I am looking forward to the day when former President Trump will run again and undo the current errors of the current administration. May he lead us back to where we were before the pandemic. I for one would vote for him in a minute, and may God bless America.
Let’s make America great again.
Fred H. Paulmann, Stockbridge