Letter: If citizens have jury duty, the city should assume parking assistance duty

To the editor: I recently received a notice to appear as a potential juror to Berkshire Superior Court.
I was happy to perform my civic duty and was called to appear on the pre-arranged date. Jurors are asked to appear by 8 a.m.
Not surprisingly there is not a designated parking area for the 40 or so jurors that were called. There were several complaints and several late jurors due to the parking situation. We were told by the court officer that citizens could no longer be reimbursed for any parking violation they might incur trying to get to the courthouse on time. Also, he apologized for the situation but added there really was no solution in place.
I paid to park, which I can handle — it was around $4 for the anticipated time spent in court. This $4 cost might have been prohibitive to some jurors, and I like to think that if we are asked to perform jury duty, we really should not have to pay for our parking. Also, if incurring a parking ticket, the city should absolutely relieve the juror of that penalty.
I understand that parking is not a priority in the busy central location in downtown Pittsfield. At the very least, we should not penalize the citizens that are being called as jurors by refusing their request to be reimbursed for such penalties.
Deidre Brainerd, Dalton