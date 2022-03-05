To the editor: The House and the Senate will feasibly never agree to term limits, but I wonder about mandatory retirement ages.
Only a minimum age restriction is in place for our president (35), House of Representatives (25) and the Senate (30). Many states have mandatory retirement for judges. The average is around 70 years old. I would think that this was to ensure clarity in thoughts and actions. Why shouldn't this apply to the congressional men and women of our government?
Currently, there are 26 members of the Senate and 76 members of the House of Representatives who are older than 70. Most of these people have made a career out of politics and are wealthy individuals. It's time to ask if some have overstayed their capabilities. Let new, younger blood have a chance.
There are 11 members of the House and 5 members of the Senate in their 80s. God bless them all and thank you for your service. You have given enough and so have we. Go enjoy the twilight years.
John Massery, Pittsfield