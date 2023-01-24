Letter: If 'mental health' is the answer to flagging US' high gun deaths, will we do something about it?

To the editor: A discussion on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program about the ghastly shooting of 10 dead and 10 more injured at the New Year's celebration in California included statistics of the number of “mass” shootings in America compared with “other developed countries” around the world.
Guess what? The U.S. has more by many tens of thousands of deaths by guns, rising yearly. Led by Joe Scarborough, who declared that he’s "not an anti-gun guy,” the conversation decried the refusals of Republicans in legislatures, including our nation’s Congress, to impose some meaningful laws on guns.
My question is: How does the U.S. compare to the rest of the countries whose governance, economy and wealth don’t add up to “developed countries”?
My other question is: If the collected assets and wealth (annual incomes? ) of the upper 10 percent in our beloved country were subtracted, would we still qualify as a “developed country”?
Let’s remember that the broadcast of quotes about gun regulations centered on GOP politicians' emphasis on “mental health” as “the problem,” as opposed to too many guns available to too many people.
So, if “mental health” is the valid concern, where does treatment for mental health for those going mad (and at risk for shooting people) come from? And where in our ‘“developed” country can so many who seem to be going mad find helpful mental health services? And what, about our “developed” country causes so many sufferers from “mental illness” that results in rising numbers of lethal attacks by guns?
Ah, yes, isn’t this where we’re to consider complete health care for all? Or is this where the GOP, this very month, is proposing to cut health care services in the cause of cutting taxes?
Isn’t it especially maddening to all who pay attention to the “developed” status of our country to watch the GOP move to cut the taxes on income of the uber-rich, who are the only ones who can afford to pay more for health care for everybody, like the other “developed countries” do?
Julia K. Grace, Becket