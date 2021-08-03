To the editor: Thankfully, we can still discuss sports based on facts and what we witness with our eyes and ears.
For example, a quarterback throws an interception on a final drive and his team loses. We can argue whether he choked, whether the protection broke down, if the receivers couldn’t get open or if the defense simply made a great play. The truthful facts of the interception and of the team loss are not in dispute.
But if it would be today’s politics and the QB is a Donald Trump wannabe leading a team from MAGA world, their fan base, supported by their media propagandists, would deny the fact of the interception and of the loss. It would be as if neither had occurred. The clear-thinking majority of fans who witnessed the game would simply roll their eyes and shake their heads, realizing how futile it is to argue with such a perverted version of reality.
The absurdity, however, becomes cause for alarm when that reality-altering minority begins to intensify the craziness by claiming that the interception was really a touchdown pass and that the team from MAGA world actually won the game. In such a scenario, sports would become like our politics. The win-lose records and the standings would become matters of wishful opinion and of manipulation rather than of accepted truth. The integrity of sports as we know it would erode based on how much influence the self-deluded and the propagandists achieve.
Such chaos taking hold in the sports world, where fair-play is valued by all, is farfetched. As for our politics, Trump’s banana Republicans (formerly the Party of Lincoln) are succeeding in creating an alternative reality. The narrative surrounding the events of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is Exhibit A. It has been said that a post-truth society is a pre-fascist society. There is still time to fight back and preserve our democracy. Being on the sidelines is not an option. Being on the right side of history is.
Jim Ciullo, Pittsfield