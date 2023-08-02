Letter: If Trump is convicted, perhaps exile is preferable to prison

To the editor: For the first time in our history, the U.S. is facing the possibility that a past president could be sentenced to prison.
We are concerned about the optics and political fallout both domestically and worldwide from this dramatic turn of events.
Well, how about exile as an alternative? I understand there's a vacancy on St. Helena. Trump could finish out his days in a bucolic setting and maybe even build a seaside golf course there.
And, he'd go down in history as the ex-president who put the "ex" in exile.
Irene Bernstein-Pechmeze, Stockbridge