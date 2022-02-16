To the editor: Being a commuter student who travels to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus, every day is usually an almost peaceful experience, with the unique exception of traveling the roads from Adams to North Adams.
This commute is difficult, as only two roads offer reasonable access between the towns: the Curran Highway and East Road. Unfortunately, neither of these roads are of decent quality. These might even be considered roads of unacceptable quality. Of course, wintertime does make roadwork difficult, if not entirely redundant due to consistent plowing across the season.
This of course is just a part of living in New England and is not surprising to any degree. The concern arises when the roads remain in this condition even after the winter months and have been so for more than a year. The condition of the Curran Highway is terrible enough that it has become an accepted policy by many of the locals to utilize the left passing lane as the primary lane of travel instead. This is justified; the right lane has pothole after pothole alongside cracks and other damages making it almost primitive, and certainly not an ideal surface for any vehicle to drive over, regardless of brand, tire or quality. Because of these conditions, neither lane is of even decent quality.
An ideal solution to this is simply that of repairing the roads far more frequently, especially with consideration of the high number of vehicles that traverse the road daily. One might suggest that this would cost too much money, and in this case, tax increases would be a potential option to fund the repair of not just the Curran Highway but also East Road. A straightforward way to digest a dilemma of this potential cost is to recognize this idea: If we do not pay for the road, we will pay with repair shop bills instead.
Marko Iwasiwka, Adams